Youth arrested for attempting to set fire to fuel bowser during Rambukkana incident A youth has been taken into custody for attempting to set fire to the fuel bowser during the Rambukkana incidents. The arrestee is reportedly a 27-year-old. The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.