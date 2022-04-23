Youth arrested for attempting to set fire to fuel bowser during Rambukkana incident

April 23, 2022   03:37 pm

A youth has been taken into custody for attempting to set fire to the fuel bowser during the Rambukkana incidents. The arrestee is reportedly a 27-year-old. The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rambukkana police shooting victim's final rites to be performed today

Rambukkana police shooting victim's final rites to be performed today

Rambukkana police shooting victim's final rites to be performed today

Seven independent MPs call on Chinese ambassador

Seven independent MPs call on Chinese ambassador

Rambukkana police shooting victims funeral today; tri-forces deployed for security

Rambukkana police shooting victims funeral today; tri-forces deployed for security

Ranil says coupe in the palace useless when there's a revolution out on street

Ranil says coupe in the palace useless when there's a revolution out on street

Army Chief urges public to assist unhindered passage of road transport (English)

Army Chief urges public to assist unhindered passage of road transport (English)

Remains of Rambukkana police shooting victim brought home (English)

Remains of Rambukkana police shooting victim brought home (English)

Actor Jehan Appuhamy reaches Galle Face carrying huge cross on shoulder (English)

Actor Jehan Appuhamy reaches Galle Face carrying huge cross on shoulder (English)