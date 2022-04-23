Two state ministers to continue to serve in previous portfolios

The President’s Media Division (PMD) has issued a statement on the state ministerial portfolios previously held by MPs Piyal Nishantha and Lohan Ratwatte.

Thereby, the two parliamentarians will continue to serve in their state ministerial portfolios.

According to the PMD, Lohan Ratwatte will continue his tenure as the State Minister of Gem and Jewellery Related Industries.

Meanwhile, Piyal Nishantha will carry on with his duties in his post as the State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-schools and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services.