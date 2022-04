The youth, who was arrested for attempting to set fire to the fuel bowser during the tense situation in the area of Rambukkana earlier this week, has been granted bail.

The suspect was released on two surety bails each valued at Rs. 100,000 before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (April 22).