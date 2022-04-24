PM says forming an interim govt will happen only under his leadership

April 23, 2022   11:51 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says the formation of any interim government requires his consent.

Speaking during a radio interview, he said no one is willing to work with any other prime minister or even Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PM Rajapaksa noted that if there is a need to form an interim government, it will happen only under his leadership and premiership.

Further, the prime minister once again invited the protesters at the Galle Face Green, who are urging the President and the government to step down immediately, for discussions with him to find solutions for the ongoing crises.

With regard to the rumours circulated in social media about his health, PM Rajapaksa said he is in good health, and denied being hospitalized.

The Office of the Prime Minister also issued a statement on the matter toady (April 23), dismissing the reports circulated stating that PM Rajapaksa is currently under medical care at a private hospital.

