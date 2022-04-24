42-year-old man shot dead in Beliatta

One person has been killed following a shooting incident in the Nihiluwa area in Beliatta.

Police said the shooting had been carried out last night by an unidentified individual who arrived on a motorcycle.

The victim, a 42-year-old resident of Tharaperiya in Nihiluwa, was gunned down in his home, police said.

Meanwhile in a separate incident a person has been stabbed with a sharp object and murdered in the Meethotamulla area in the Wellampitiyia police division.

According to police, preliminary inquiries have revealed that an employee of a bakery had been stabbed to death by a former employee of the same bakery.

The deceased is a 37-year-old from Koslanda, Makaldeniyawatta.

The murder suspect has reportedly fled the area following the murder while Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations to arrest him.