Teen falls to his death at Meeyan Ella Waterfall

A teenage boy has fallen to his death at the Meeyan Ella Waterfall in the Mawanella area.

Police said the youth and eight other friends were viewing the Meeyan Ella Waterfall near the Mawanella railway station when he had suddenly slipped down the bank of the waterfall.

The student, a 17-year-old from Kundasale, was critically wounded in the fall and was rushed to the Mawanella Hospital. However, he had succumbed to injuries on admission to the hospital.

Mawanella Police is investigating the incident.