Heavy traffic at Maradana due to protest by uni. students

Severe traffic congestion has been reported around the Technical College Junction area in Maradana due to a protest march by university students.

The protest march organized by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), against the President and the government, had commenced from near the Fort Railway Station while they are heading towards the Presidential Secretariat building.

However, it is reported that several other roads leading towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo including the Lotus Road have been completely closed off and barricaded by the police since this morning (24).

Meanwhile a court order obtained by Fort Police Station with regard to the protest march had been hand over to IUSF members.