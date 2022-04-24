Public Security Ministers request to the police

Public Security Ministers request to the police

April 24, 2022   03:34 pm

Minister of Public Security Prasanna Ranatunga has requested the police to take immediate action to ensure that public transport services are maintained without any hindrance during the ongoing protests and demonstrations.

In a letter to the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, the minister has informed that priority should especially be given to ambulances, school vans, office transport services and vehicles transporting tourists.

In addition to this, the Minister has instructed to allow the vehicles involved in the transportation of essential goods and services to travel without any hindrance.

Minister Ranatunga has sent a letter to the Secretary informing him that due to the protests and demonstrations that have taken place in the country in the last few days, there were various obstacles to maintaining the normal life of the people.

