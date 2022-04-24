A tense situation has been reported near the Prime Minister’s residence at Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo as the protest march by university students headed towards the PM’s residence.

Hundreds of university students marched towards the PM’s official residence and are protesting in front of the residence while police officers have placed barricades to block them from entering the premises.

The protest march organized by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), calling for the resignation of the President and the government, had commenced from near the Fort Railway Station this morning.

The protesters had marched towards the Presidential Secretariat initially, however due to the roads leading towards the secretariat building being barricaded and closed off by the police, they had proceeded towards the PM’s residence at Wijerama Mawatha.

It is reported that several other roads leading towards the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo including the Lotus Road had been completely closed off and barricaded by the police since this morning (24).

Meanwhile a court order obtained by Fort Police Station with regard to the protest march had also been hand over to IUSF members.