Sri Lankan athlete Kaushalya Madushani dies by suicide

Sri Lankan athlete and the national women’s 400m hurdles champion Kaushalya Madushani has died at the age of 25.

A resident of Dummalasuriya in Kuliyapitiya, she was reportedly found dead at her home while Kuliyapitiya Police said that the death is believed to be a suicide.

The youth athlete, who has represented Sri Lanka at several international athletic championships and won medals, has also won several titles at national level and at junior level.

Madushani had clinched the silver medal in the 400m Hurdles event at the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal while she was also part of the Sri Lanka women’s 400m relay team at the 13th South Asian Games.

She had won silver in 400m hurdles at the 2014 Asian Junior Championships and bronze at the 2016 South Asian Games.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570