Primary school kids in China donate pocket money to help Sri Lankan students

April 24, 2022   06:09 pm

Pupils from the Caihe No.3 Primary School in Hangzhou, China have donated their pocket money of RMB 100,000 (LKR 5 million) to 1,000 Sri Lankan students from low-income families for further studies, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

In a video message, the primary students have also wished Sri Lanka could overcome the pandemic and the current difficulties.

Another video shows the kids from the primary school lining up to offer their help to ‘Sri Lankan friends’ by placing the money inside a donation box that reads “China - Sri Lanka Friendship”.

The Chinese Embassy tweeted saying that these pupils from China have never visited Sri Lanka, and neither do they know anyone in Sri Lanka. They were only told that Sri Lanka is a good friend of China and the children of same age need help, it said. 

“The donation box is even taller than the kids. But their kindness is much higher,” the twitter message said. 

In mid-2020, the students from the Caihe 3rd Primary school, Hangzhou, China had organized an Art Exhibition to show the solidarity to Sri Lanka against COVID-19.

 

 

