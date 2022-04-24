Present govt under PM Rajapaksa needs to step down  Charitha Herath

SLPP parliamentarian Prof. Charitha Herath says that he endorses former minister Dullas Alahapperuma’s suggestion calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet as well as the forming of a national government.

The former Media Minister on Friday had written a letter to the President stating that the prime minister and the, Cabinet must step down and let the parliament form a new coalition government.

He had also urged the President to appoint a smaller cabinet with a genuine consensus representing all parties in parliament for a maximum of one year.

“I endorse what Dullas Alahapperuma says. We should form a national government collaboratively with all parties agreeing ASAP,” Herath tweeted.

The National List MP stated he is of the view that the present government under PM Mahinda Rajapaksa needs to step down as Dullas Alahapperuma suggests.

Prof. Herath also proposed the following steps as the way forward:

Present government needs to step down. The forming of a national- caretaker type- small government for a period of 6-8 months. The speeding up of the ongoing IMF discussions and to quickly plan the economic readjustment. To get the three draft proposals on the 21st Amendment work on to get an amalgamated version if possible. (He said the drafts from the SJB and 40 independent MPs were submitted and the government’s draft is still pending.) A plan to pass the 21st amendment within 3 months while the presidential system and issues of the present presidency could be addressed in here. The holding of an election after 8 months, given that economic hardships will be managed to some extent by that time.