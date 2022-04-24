Teachers to go on sick leave strike tomorrow

Teachers to go on sick leave strike tomorrow

April 24, 2022   07:43 pm

Teachers and principals have decided to stage a sick leave strike tomorrow (25) by going on sick leave and refraining from reporting for duty.

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) says the decision was made taking into account the problems faced by teaching professionals, students and parents.

Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers Union, Joseph Stalin said they will engage in the strike demanding the government to end the crisis in the country.

He stated that teachers today cannot report to work due to the soaring fuel prices and transport costs. 

He said teachers had asked to be given the opportunity to work in a nearby school as a concession, which was rejected by the Secretary of the Ministry of Education. 

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Association of Principals, Parakrama Weerasinghe said, “We are protesting tomorrow to demand that the political situation that caused this crisis be resolved.”

