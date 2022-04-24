Power cut schedule for next three days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes for the next three days, from April 25th to April 27th.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 2 hours between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. & 1 hour and 20 minutes between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

Area CC - 3 Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m.

See the full schedule below:

Demand Management Schedule (25-27th April 2022) by Adaderana Online on Scribd