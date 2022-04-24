Minister denies social media reports of fuel price hike tonight

Minister denies social media reports of fuel price hike tonight

April 24, 2022   11:17 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the reports circulating in social media of a fuel price increase taking place tonight are false. 

The minister said this in a twitter message posted on his official account, a short while ago, in response to various social media posts claiming another price hike was imminent. 

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC had both hiked fuel prices only last week.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.24

IMF team to support Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome economic crisis (English)

IMF team to support Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome economic crisis (English)

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021 (English)

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021 (English)

Tense situation near PM&'s residence due to IUSF protest (English)

Tense situation near PM&'s residence due to IUSF protest (English)

Easter Sunday attack victims set to meet Pope Francis at Vatican (English)

Easter Sunday attack victims set to meet Pope Francis at Vatican (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021

Elephants dying from hunger at the Horowpathana Detention Center

Elephants dying from hunger at the Horowpathana Detention Center