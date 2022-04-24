Minister denies social media reports of fuel price hike tonight
April 24, 2022 11:17 pm
Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the reports circulating in social media of a fuel price increase taking place tonight are false.
The minister said this in a twitter message posted on his official account, a short while ago, in response to various social media posts claiming another price hike was imminent.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC had both hiked fuel prices only last week.