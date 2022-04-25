Education Minister on the teachers strike

Education Minister on the teachers strike

April 25, 2022   09:15 am

Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana says that school activities will continue as per usual today (25) despite the trade union action announced by several teachers’ unions.

The minister said he believed teachers would report to schools today, despite several unions planning a sick leave strike.

The Minister of Education stated that although it is the right of teachers to carry out trade union struggles, he requests them to consider the school children and report to schools today.

Several teachers’ and principals’ unions yesterday announced that they would stage a trade union action today to protest the increase in fuel prices and other issues.

