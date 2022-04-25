Stock market closed for the day as S&P SL20 falls

April 25, 2022   11:40 am

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) says that the market has been halted and will be closed for the rest of the day.

This is due to the Standard & Poor’s Sri Lanka 20 (S&P SL20) index dropping over 10% from the previous close.

Earlier, regular trading had been halted at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) this morning for 30 minutes due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close.

Trading was halted at 10.31 a.m. while the halt was lifted at 11.01 a.m.

However, the index had continued to plunge after trading had resumed.

