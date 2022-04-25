Committee report on constitutional reforms handed over to President

April 25, 2022   11:51 am

The committee report on constitutional reforms has been handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to the Secretary to the President, Gamini Senarath.

Issuing a statement, he said the President also commended the chairman and members of the committee for their dedication and the valuable service rendered by them in this regard.

The Secretary to the President further stated that the Government will consider the contents of the report in depth with a view to determining the course of action to be taken in the future.

A nine-member experts’ committee headed by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers in September 2020 to draft a new constitution.

