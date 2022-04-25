Court rejects police request to issue order preventing protest

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected a request made by the police to issue an order preventing protesters from demonstrating opposite the Temple Trees in Kollupitiya.

The order was delivered by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala following a request made by the Kollupitiya Police.

Denying the request the magistrate, however said that the police had the power to take action against the protesters if they acted in a manner that caused a hindrance to the public.

The police had informed the court that the agitation has caused a hindrance to the public and that it has also affected pedestrians traveling along the pavement.