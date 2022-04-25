Cabinet approves proposal for 21st Amendment to Constitution

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to introduce the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, based on the positive features of the 19th and 20th amendments.

Meanwhile a sub-committee has been appointed to carry out further action with regard to the proposed 21st constitutional amendment.

Earlier today, the committee report on constitutional reforms had been handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Secretary to the President, Gamini Senarath said the Report of the Committee on Constitutional Reform has been received and that the contents of the Report will be considered in depth by the Government with a view to determining further measures to be taken.

A nine-member experts’ committee headed by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers in September 2020 to draft a new constitution.

Meanwhile in a letter sent to the Chief Prelates of the Three Buddhist Chapters, President Rajapaksa had said that he would support the repealing of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

He added that if any action is taken in Parliament in this regard and that such an amendment should be made jointly by the President and the Parliament.