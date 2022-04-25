Price of cement increased again

The prices of imported cement will be increased by Rs. 500 per 50kg bag with effect from midnight today (April 25), according to cement companies.

Accordingly, the new price of a 50kg cement bag will be Rs. 2,850.

This is the fourth time that the price of cement has been increased so far this year.

Local cement companies had decided to increase the price of local cement by Rs. 100 with effect from January 01.

On March 13, the price of a 50kg bag of cement had been increased by Rs. 350 while on April 01 the price of locally-manufactured and imported cement was increased by Rs. 500 per 50kg bag.