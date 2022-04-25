Price of cement increased again

Price of cement increased again

April 25, 2022   10:41 pm

The prices of imported cement will be increased by Rs. 500 per 50kg bag with effect from midnight today (April 25), according to cement companies. 

Accordingly, the new price of a 50kg cement bag will be Rs. 2,850.

This is the fourth time that the price of cement has been increased so far this year. 

Local cement companies had decided to increase the price of local cement by Rs. 100 with effect from January 01.

On March 13, the price of a 50kg bag of cement had been increased by Rs. 350 while on April 01 the price of locally-manufactured and imported cement was increased by Rs. 500 per 50kg bag.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)

'Debt Trap' is only a myth  Chinese Ambassador (English)

'Debt Trap' is only a myth  Chinese Ambassador (English)

Tense situation during protest near State Minister D. B. Herath's residence

Tense situation during protest near State Minister D. B. Herath's residence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.25

President agreed to form an interim government, says Registrar of Asgiri Chapter

President agreed to form an interim government, says Registrar of Asgiri Chapter

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF to impact Chinese loans?

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF to impact Chinese loans?