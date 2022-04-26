Sri Lanka expecting 3,600 MT domestic gas shipment today
File Photo.

Sri Lanka expecting 3,600 MT domestic gas shipment today

April 26, 2022   07:04 am

Sri Lanka is expecting a shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas this morning (April 26), Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

The vessel carrying the LP gas shipment is expected to reach the Colombo Port at 8.30 a.m. today.

Thereby, the distribution of this LP gas shipment will commence tomorrow.

According to Litro Gas Lanka, another shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes of LP gas for which the payment has been settled, will arrive in Sri Lanka on the 28th of April.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)

'Debt Trap' is only a myth  Chinese Ambassador (English)

'Debt Trap' is only a myth  Chinese Ambassador (English)

Tense situation during protest near State Minister D. B. Herath's residence

Tense situation during protest near State Minister D. B. Herath's residence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.25

President agreed to form an interim government, says Registrar of Asgiri Chapter

President agreed to form an interim government, says Registrar of Asgiri Chapter

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF to impact Chinese loans?

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF to impact Chinese loans?