Sri Lanka expecting 3,600 MT domestic gas shipment today

Sri Lanka is expecting a shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas this morning (April 26), Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

The vessel carrying the LP gas shipment is expected to reach the Colombo Port at 8.30 a.m. today.

Thereby, the distribution of this LP gas shipment will commence tomorrow.

According to Litro Gas Lanka, another shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes of LP gas for which the payment has been settled, will arrive in Sri Lanka on the 28th of April.