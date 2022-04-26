S&P downgrades Sri Lanka to selective default after missed payment

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka to selective default after missed payment

April 26, 2022   09:32 am

Sri Lanka was downgraded to selective default by S&P Global Ratings on Monday after the government failed to meet an interest payment on some of its dollar bonds last week. 

The company lowered the nation’s long-term foreign currency debt rating to SD from CC citing the missed coupon payment on its US$1.25 billion international sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2028 on April 18. While the notes have a 30-day grace period, S&P doesn’t expect the government to meet the obligation.

“Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process is likely to be complicated and may take an extended period of time to complete,” the firm’s analysts Andrew Wood and Rain Yin wrote in the statement. The SD score means the country has defaulted on a “specific issue or class of obligations” and is just one tier above default. 

The government said on April 12 it would halt payments on foreign debt to preserve its dwindling dollar stockpile for essential food and fuel imports. Since then, Fitch Ratings downgraded the long-term foreign currency to C, one step above default, and Moody’s Investors Service lowered its score to Ca from Caa2. 

Sri Lanka was supposed to pay US$36 million in interest on a bond maturing in 2023 and US$42.2 million on a 2028 note last week, its first major bond obligations since the announcement of suspended payments, according to Bloomberg data. Failure to keep up with obligations after the grace period would mark the first blemish on the nation’s debt record since its independence from Britain in 1948. 


Source: Bloomberg
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

Next fuel price revision will be based on pricing formula - Minister Kanchana

Next fuel price revision will be based on pricing formula - Minister Kanchana

SJB organizes protest march from Kandy to Colombo

SJB organizes protest march from Kandy to Colombo

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt

NPP stages anti-government protest in Palagama

NPP stages anti-government protest in Palagama

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Pope urges for truth behind Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)

Occupy Galle Face protest continues for 17th consecutive day (English)