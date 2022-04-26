The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given the go-ahead to the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase the electricity tariff.

Joining ‘360’ program on TV Derana last night, Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said the tariff hike will be implemented according to a proper procedure.

When asked if the approval has been given to increase the electricity tariffs by 100%, the energy minister said the reports circulated are false.

The CEB has sought permission to raise the tariffs and the PUCSL has given its nod, the lawmaker said further, adding that the CEB incurs a daily loss of approximately Rs. 500 million and that a pricing formula that is in line with the cost of power generation should be introduced.

Speaking on the fuel price revision, Minister Wijesekara said it would be implemented under a pricing formula.