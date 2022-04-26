PUCSLs approval received for electricity tariff hike?

PUCSLs approval received for electricity tariff hike?

April 26, 2022   03:04 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given the go-ahead to the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase the electricity tariff.

Joining ‘360’ program on TV Derana last night, Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said the tariff hike will be implemented according to a proper procedure.

When asked if the approval has been given to increase the electricity tariffs by 100%, the energy minister said the reports circulated are false.

The CEB has sought permission to raise the tariffs and the PUCSL has given its nod, the lawmaker said further, adding that the CEB incurs a daily loss of approximately Rs. 500 million and that a pricing formula that is in line with the cost of power generation should be introduced.

Speaking on the fuel price revision, Minister Wijesekara said it would be implemented under a pricing formula.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to issue long-term residence visa for foreign investors

Sri Lanka to issue long-term residence visa for foreign investors

Sri Lanka to issue long-term residence visa for foreign investors

Buddhist monks in Hambantota begins protest march

Buddhist monks in Hambantota begins protest march

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

Next fuel price revision will be based on pricing formula - Minister Kanchana

Next fuel price revision will be based on pricing formula - Minister Kanchana

SJB organizes protest march from Kandy to Colombo

SJB organizes protest march from Kandy to Colombo

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt

NPP stages anti-government protest in Palagama

NPP stages anti-government protest in Palagama

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)

120 MPs are currently against the govt - Gammanpila (English)