US Ambassador meets political party leaders in North

April 26, 2022   03:16 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has held discussions with the leaders of Tamil political parties in the Northern Province.

Ambassador Chung, who is currently on a tour of the Jaffna District, had met with the leaders of several Tamil parties for talks yesterday (25) in the city of Jaffna. 

The leader of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Mavai Senathirajah, the Tamil People’s National Alliance (TPNA) leader C.V. Wigneswaran, the leader of the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) Dharmalingam Siddharthan and Tamil Eelam Liberation Organisation (TELO) leader Selvam Adaikalanathan had participated in the discussion. 

The talks had focused on the political and economic problems of the country as well as the problems of the people of the North and East. 

In a twitter message, the US Ambassador said she met with the TNA, TELO, PLOTE and the TPNA to discuss the current crisis in the country and its impact on their constituents.

“The only way to solve today’s challenges is for everyone to work together – and to ensure the interests of all Sri Lankans are represented in the solution,” she said. 

Meanwhile the ambassador had also met with business leaders to explore ways to bring prosperity and investment to the North, and she had also held talks with Youth Forum members at the American Space to discuss challenges facing today’s youth and how they envision building the future of Sri Lanka.

