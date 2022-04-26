EC calls for interim plan of action to resolve economic crisis

The Election Commission says a specific, interim plan of action should be implemented by a Cabinet of Ministers representing all political parties in the parliament or a similar structure in order to resolve the current economic situation the country is facing.

In a media release issued today (April 26), the election body noted that the time has come to work concertedly to rebuild the country.

Presenting an eight-point proposal to be implemented in a timely manner to overcome the present crisis situation, the Election Commission said a consensus needs to be reached to do away with the adverse provisions in the Constitution.

It also pointed out that the privileges given to public representatives need to be limited, and that the public service should be restructured.

The commission also suggested several amendments to be made to the election law, prior to calling an election, such as putting restrictions on the exorbitant expenditures by political parties and election candidates for campaigns and strengthening the youth and female representation in polls.