EC calls for interim plan of action to resolve economic crisis

EC calls for interim plan of action to resolve economic crisis

April 26, 2022   04:59 pm

The Election Commission says a specific, interim plan of action should be implemented by a Cabinet of Ministers representing all political parties in the parliament or a similar structure in order to resolve the current economic situation the country is facing.

In a media release issued today (April 26), the election body noted that the time has come to work concertedly to rebuild the country.

Presenting an eight-point proposal to be implemented in a timely manner to overcome the present crisis situation, the Election Commission said a consensus needs to be reached to do away with the adverse provisions in the Constitution.

It also pointed out that the privileges given to public representatives need to be limited, and that the public service should be restructured.

The commission also suggested several amendments to be made to the election law, prior to calling an election, such as putting restrictions on the exorbitant expenditures by political parties and election candidates for campaigns and strengthening the youth and female representation in polls.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Third phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' program in Kandy

Third phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' program in Kandy

Cabinet approves proposal for 21st Amendment to Constitution

Cabinet approves proposal for 21st Amendment to Constitution

Sri Lanka to issue long-term residence visa for foreign investors

Sri Lanka to issue long-term residence visa for foreign investors

Buddhist monks in Hambantota begins protest march

Buddhist monks in Hambantota begins protest march

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy

IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy

IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt

SLFP to support no-confidence motion against govt