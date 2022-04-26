Circular issued to control expenditures in public service

The Secretary to the Finance Ministry today (April 26) issued a circular to control the expenditures in the public service.

The circular has called for a project expenditure control system and the reduction of fuel usage and communication expenses, and suspending public sector recruitment.

The circular stated that the Sri Lankan economy has approached a highly critical juncture and with that, the requirement of providing an efficient and productive service for the public while using the public finance in most responsible and economical manner has become a foremost priority than ever before.

Enhancing the government revenue is a crucial requirement to control this challenging situation. However, as it takes certain time, public expenditure needs to be well-tightened, making it available only for the most essential services for a certain period, the Finance Ministry said.

“Therefore, the restrictions already introduced by several circulars such as controlling the payment of fuel and communication allowances, restrictions of water and electricity expenditure, suspending the construction and hiring buildings, stopping foreign study tours and trainings conducted using local funds, suspending the payment of various allowances made at ministry or institution level without the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers and avoiding any new commitments for various welfare/subsidy programmes and development programmes, should be thoroughly further followed by all government institutions.”

In addition, the circular says the following methods of controlling expenditure should be followed when incurring expenditure and implementing projects using domestic funds as well:

Read the full circular below:

