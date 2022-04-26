Litro increases LP gas prices

April 26, 2022   06:02 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, has increased the price of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders.

The price hike will come into effect from midnight today (April 26).

Accordingly, the revised price of a 12.5kg LP gas cylinder now stands at Rs. 4,860. The price of a 12.5kg cylinder went up by Rs. 2,185, from its previous rate of Rs. 2,675.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 874 to Rs. 1,945.

The 2.3kg cylinder saw a price hike of Rs. 404. The revised rate now sits at Rs. 910.


Litro had announced a price hike in its 12.5kg cylinder last Friday (April 22), but reversed the move hours later. It was reported that the price revision had not received approval.

The company later said the increases in LP gas prices would be made only after receiving the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

