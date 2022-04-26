World Bank to provide USD 600 Mn in financial assistance to Sri Lanka

April 26, 2022   09:45 pm

The World Bank has agreed to provide USD 600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The World Bank Country Manager Chiyo Kanda, has stated that USD 400 million will be released shortly, as the first tranche.

Ms. Chiyo Kanda’s remarks came during a meeting between World Bank representatives and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, today (26). 

This financial assistance will be provided to meet medicinal drugs and health needs, social security, agricultural and food security and gas needs. The World Bank representatives also stated that they will continue to provide assistance to Sri Lanka in overcoming the current economic crisis.

Adviser of the World Bank in Sri Lanka Husam Abudagga, Practice Leader for Human Development Rene Solano, Finance Minister Ali Sabry, Trade & Samurdhi Development Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Finance Ministry Secretary K.M.M. Siriwardena, Labour Ministry Secretary Mapa Pathirana, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury R.M.P. Rathnayake and the Director-General of National Planning Department R.H.W.A. Kumarasiri were also present at the meeting.

