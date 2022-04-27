Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the country

April 27, 2022   07:10 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy (English)

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy (English)

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt (English)

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt (English)

Litro announces hike in LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces hike in LP gas prices (English)

Litro announces hike in LP gas prices

Litro announces hike in LP gas prices

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.26

Farmers begin hunger strike in front of Siripala Gamlath's residence

Farmers begin hunger strike in front of Siripala Gamlath's residence

Public protest in front of Temple Trees goes on

Public protest in front of Temple Trees goes on