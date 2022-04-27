Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.