Fitch places 12 Sri Lankan non-bank financial institutions on Rating Watch Negative

Fitch places 12 Sri Lankan non-bank financial institutions on Rating Watch Negative

April 27, 2022   09:35 am

Fitch Ratings has placed the National Long-Term Ratings of 12 Sri Lankan non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The entities are:

Finance and Leasing Companies:
- Bimputh Finance PLC (Bimputh)
- CBC Finance LTD (CBCF)
- Central Finance Company PLC (CF)
- Fintrex Finance Limited (Fintrex)
- HNB Finance PLC (HNBF)
- LB Finance PLC (LB)
- Mercantile Investments and Finance PLC (MIF)
- People’s Leasing & Finance PLC (PLC)
- Sarvodaya Development Finance Limited (SDF)
- Senkadagala Finance PLC (Senka)
- Siyapatha Finance PLC (Siyapatha)

Securities Firm:
- Asia Securities (Pvt) Ltd (ASPL)

The RWN reflects heightened downside risks to the NBFIs’ credit profiles amid increased economic and financial-market volatility in Sri Lanka.

This risk is exacerbated by the deteriorating sovereign credit profile (Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): C, Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: CCC) and the ensuing risks to the stability of the financial system, the US-based credit rating agency said in its statement.

Fitch says it will review the National Ratings of financial-institution subsidiaries of Sri Lankan corporates that are not included above separately, if needed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SJB's protest march enters 2nd consecutive day

SJB's protest march enters 2nd consecutive day

SJB's protest march enters 2nd consecutive day

Exhuming remains of those killed in 2019 Sainthamaruthu blast begins

Exhuming remains of those killed in 2019 Sainthamaruthu blast begins

Revelation made by Ven. Sobhitha Thera

Revelation made by Ven. Sobhitha Thera

String puppet show at Galle Face protest site

String puppet show at Galle Face protest site

Torch-bearing protest held in Galle

Torch-bearing protest held in Galle

This crisis can be overcome, Ven. Rathana Thera says

This crisis can be overcome, Ven. Rathana Thera says

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy (English)

'Nidahase Aragalaya' protest march kicked off from Kandy (English)

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt (English)

Sajith vows to provide relief to people under SJB govt (English)