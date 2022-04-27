Shipping lines directed to settle payments to SLPA in US dollars

Minister of Ports & Shipping Premitha Bandara Tennakoon has advised shipping lines to settle their payments to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) in US dollars.

In a statement, the Ports Authority said the minister has taken initiative to discuss with all stakeholders in the shipping industry as well as the SLPA officials to increase the revenue in US dollars.

His initiative has resulted in converting payments that were paid by shipping lines to SLPA from local currency to US dollar, the statement read further.

Accordingly, the amount of revenue that will be collected in USD will exceed 100 million per annum, the SLPA noted.

It has been decided to implement this initiative from the 1st of June of this year.