President agrees to form an all-party government

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he is, on principle, willing to form an all-party government with the political parties representing the parliament.

He conveyed this in a letter directed to the political party leaders representing the ruling faction.

The structure, the tenure and the portfolios of this all-party government, which is to be established after the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers, need to be agreed upon following discussions, the President said further.

As the first step for this purpose, the President has called a meeting this Friday (April 29) with the participation of all political party leaders in the ruling faction, the leaders of political parties that represented the government after the 2020 general election and currently sit independently in the House. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 a.m. at the President’s House in Colombo 01.

In his letter, the President stated that the venerable Chief Prelates of Three Chapters, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and other religious leaders, political parties and various organizations have appealed to him to form an all-party government representative of each political party in the parliament, as a solution for the present social and economic crisis the country is grappling with.