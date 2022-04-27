Colombo stock market recovers

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recovered today (April 27) with the All Share Price Index moving up by 5.43% and the S&P SL20 Index moving up by 13.52% at the market closure.

At the time of the market closure, the ASPI was recorded at 7,280.52, an increase by 375.12 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index went up by 287.46 points to 2,413.42.

More than 144 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover was recorded above Rs. 2.18 billion.