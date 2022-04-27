Power cut schedule for next three days announced

April 27, 2022   04:12 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes for the next three days, from April 28 to April 30.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Two hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. / One hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. 

Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.

See the full schedule below:

 

Demand Managmet Schedule 28th April 2022 to 30th April 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

