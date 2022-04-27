Heavy showers forecasted for several provinces

April 27, 2022   06:03 pm

The Department of Meteorology says heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts within the next 36 hours. 

Tonight 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts. 

Tomorrow 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas during the morning too. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too. 

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

