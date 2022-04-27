CAA issues directive to all manufacturers, store owners, suppliers and distributors

April 27, 2022   10:12 pm

All manufacturers, producers, store owners and traders are now required to have a receipt, bill or invoice for goods in their possession, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says.

The directive comes into effect from today (April 27).

According to the CAA, the relevant receipt, bill or invoice should mention the name and address of the supplier, the purchased date, the price, type of goods, quantity, and the batch number if any.

This was mentioned in a Gazette Extraordinary published by the CAA Chairman Shantha Dissanayake.

