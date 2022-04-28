Host of trade unions to launch token strike tomorrow
April 27, 2022 11:42 pm
A host of trade unions representing all state, semi-government and private sectors are expected to launch an island-wide strike for 24 hours tomorrow (April 28), to express their dissatisfaction towards the government.
Many sectors in the country including plantation, agriculture, electricity, fisheries, banks, health, ports, economic centres, teachers and principals will support the strike action.
However, the strike action by the health professionals will be limited to two hours.