Train services disrupted due to mass trade union action

Train services are disrupted today (April 28) as the employees from several railway trade unions have not reported to work, says the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways.

A host of trade unions representing all state, semi-government and private sectors, including plantation, agriculture, electricity, fisheries, banks, health, ports, economic centres, teachers and principals resorted to a one-day strike to express dissent against the government.

The trade unions are urging the government to step down.