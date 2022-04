Popular actress Anusha Sonali has passed away at the age of 47, Ada Derana learns.

She had been admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila last night for treatment.

According to the hospital’s director Dr. Rukshan Bellana, she died this morning (April 27) while receiving medical care.

Anusha Sonali was popularly known for her roles in a number of movies including Wisidela, Daru Upatha.