Case against Namal fixed for further hearing

The case filed against former Minister Namal Rajapaksa and five others, for allegedly purchasing stocks using ill-gotten funds amounting to Rs 30 million has been fixed for further hearing.

When the case was called today, the accused including Namal Rajapaksa appeared before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe.

Further examination of evidence in the case was postponed to September 14 and the witnesses were issued summons to appear before the court on that day.

The case was filed during the Yahapalana government, pursuant to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, against six individuals including MP Namal Rajapaksa for allegedly investing misappropriated money of Rs 30 million to purchase stocks from the Gowers Corporate (Pvt) Ltd.