Case against Namal fixed for further hearing

Case against Namal fixed for further hearing

April 28, 2022   12:22 pm

The case filed against former Minister Namal Rajapaksa and five others, for allegedly purchasing stocks using ill-gotten funds amounting to Rs 30 million has been fixed for further hearing.

When the case was called today, the accused including Namal Rajapaksa appeared before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe.

Further examination of evidence in the case was postponed to September 14 and the witnesses were issued summons to appear before the court on that day.

The case was filed during the Yahapalana government, pursuant to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, against six individuals including MP Namal Rajapaksa for allegedly investing misappropriated money of Rs 30 million to purchase stocks from the Gowers Corporate (Pvt) Ltd.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unions launch massive token strike against govt

Trade unions launch massive token strike against govt

Trade unions launch massive token strike against govt

Country is in state of bankruptcy today  Saman Rathnapriya

Country is in state of bankruptcy today  Saman Rathnapriya

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Trincomalee

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Trincomalee

Queues for LP gas still seen in many areas

Queues for LP gas still seen in many areas

Day three of SJB's 'Nidahase Araganaya' protest march

Day three of SJB's 'Nidahase Araganaya' protest march

Traditional 'Kolam' drama performed at protest site

Traditional 'Kolam' drama performed at protest site

Speaker to chair special party leaders' meeting today

Speaker to chair special party leaders' meeting today

CAA issues directive to all manufacturers, store owners, suppliers and distributors

CAA issues directive to all manufacturers, store owners, suppliers and distributors