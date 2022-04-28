SLFP yet to take decision on attending meeting with President

April 28, 2022   12:59 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is yet to confirm its participation in the meeting called by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tomorrow (April 29).

The general secretary of the party MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said the SLFP would reach a final decision in this regard at its meeting scheduled for this evening.

On Wednesday (April 27), it was reported that the President, on principle, is willing to form an all-party government with the political parties representing the parliament. He had conveyed this in a letter directed to the political party leaders representing the ruling faction.

The structure, the tenure, and the portfolios of this all-party government, which is to be established after the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers, need to be agreed upon following discussions, the President had said further in his letter.

As the first step for this purpose, the President has also called a meeting this Friday (April 29) with the participation of all political party leaders in the ruling faction, the leaders of political parties that represented the government after the 2020 general election and currently sit independently in the House.

According to reports, the remaining political parties that became independent, except the SLFP, have agreed to attend the said meeting.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of SLFP representatives held yesterday, it was discussed that Suren Raghavan and Shantha Bandara should vacate their state ministerial portfolios if the SLFP is to attend the audience called by the President.

