Stock market ends on a positive note

The Sri Lankan stock market closed on a positive note today with both indices gaining for the second consecutive day.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange gained 330.91 points to close at 7,611.43 points today, an increase by 4.55% from the previous day.

Meanwhile the Standard & Poor’s Sri Lanka 20 (S&P SL20) had gained 175.81 points today to close at 2,532.52 points. This is a rise of 7.46% from the previous close.

The total number of shares traded today is over 140.22 million while the total turnover for today is recorded as Rs. 2.98 billion.