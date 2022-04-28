Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology says thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas while fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too, it said issuing an ‘Amber color’ advisory.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.