SLC announces 14 new coaching appointments
April 28, 2022 04:02 pm
Sri Lanka Cricket, as part of the restructuring program of the High-Performance Center made the 14 appointments to the Coaching Unit.
The changes are aimed at further enhancing the focus on the National Team, ‘A,’ Emerging Team and as well as the Under 19 Team.
The new coaching appointments were approved by the executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Thereby, Anton Roux, former head coach of the Netherlands Men’s team was appointed as the National Fielding Coach, effective from 7th March 2022.
Roux, who played 1st Class Cricket in South Africa, will be in charge of fielding across all national teams and the High-Performance Center.
Before joining Sri Lanka Cricket, Roux was working as the Assistant (fielding) Coach of the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, UK.
‘A’ Team
Avishka Gunawardene – Head Coach
Thilina Kandamby – Assistant Coach
Malinda Warnapura – Batting Coach
Sajeewa Weerakoon – Bowling Coach
Upul Chandana – Fielding Coach
Emerging Team
Ruwan Kalpage – Head Coach
Ruvin Peiris – Assistant Coach
Dharshana Gamage – Bowling Coach
Dhammika Sudarshana – Batting Coach
Under 19
Jehan Mubarak – Head Coach
Sampath Perera – Assistant / Batting Coach
Chamila Gamage – Bowling Coach
Gayan Wijekoon – Fielding Coach
Apart from Roux’s appointment, the rest of the appointments came into effect from 1st March 2022.