SLC announces 14 new coaching appointments

Sri Lanka Cricket, as part of the restructuring program of the High-Performance Center made the 14 appointments to the Coaching Unit.

The changes are aimed at further enhancing the focus on the National Team, ‘A,’ Emerging Team and as well as the Under 19 Team.

The new coaching appointments were approved by the executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Thereby, Anton Roux, former head coach of the Netherlands Men’s team was appointed as the National Fielding Coach, effective from 7th March 2022.

Roux, who played 1st Class Cricket in South Africa, will be in charge of fielding across all national teams and the High-Performance Center.

Before joining Sri Lanka Cricket, Roux was working as the Assistant (fielding) Coach of the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, UK.

‘A’ Team

Avishka Gunawardene – Head Coach

Thilina Kandamby – Assistant Coach

Malinda Warnapura – Batting Coach

Sajeewa Weerakoon – Bowling Coach

Upul Chandana – Fielding Coach

Emerging Team

Ruwan Kalpage – Head Coach

Ruvin Peiris – Assistant Coach

Dharshana Gamage – Bowling Coach

Dhammika Sudarshana – Batting Coach

Under 19

Jehan Mubarak – Head Coach

Sampath Perera – Assistant / Batting Coach

Chamila Gamage – Bowling Coach

Gayan Wijekoon – Fielding Coach

Apart from Roux’s appointment, the rest of the appointments came into effect from 1st March 2022.