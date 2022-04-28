Independent MPs conditionally agree to meet President

The 11 political parties that became independent in the parliament recently have conditionally agreed to attend the meeting convened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tomorrow (April 29).

This was decided during a discussion held at SLFP leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena’s residence today.

Accordingly, the independent parliamentarians have agreed to meet only with the President, without the presence of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Speaking to the media following the discussion, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara said the no-confidence motion will be moved if the Prime Minister does not step down.

Meanwhile, MP Udaya Gammanpila said an alternative needs to be prepared prior to the resignation of the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday (April 27), it was reported that the President, on principle, is willing to form an all-party government with the political parties representing the parliament. He had conveyed this in a letter directed to the political party leaders representing the ruling faction.

The structure, the tenure, and the portfolios of this all-party government, which is to be established after the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers, need to be agreed upon following discussions, the President had said further in his letter.

As the first step for this purpose, the President has also called a meeting this Friday (April 29) with the participation of all political party leaders in the ruling faction, the leaders of political parties that represented the government after the 2020 general election and currently sit independently in the House.