Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana protester death Former Kegalle SSP K.B. Keerthiratne arrested by the CID in Colombo and another 3 police personnel arrested at Kundasale in Kandy over the shooting incident during the protest at Rambukkana, Senior Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

