Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana protester death

April 28, 2022   08:41 pm

Former Kegalle SSP K.B. Keerthiratne arrested by the CID in Colombo and another 3 police personnel arrested at Kundasale in Kandy over the shooting incident during the protest at Rambukkana, Senior Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.
Gas shortages in Sri Lanka showing signs of worsening

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.28

No point in the opposition staging protest marches  Palitha Range Bandara

Trade unions from several sectors stage joint strike action

Galle Face protesters brave the weather as agitation continues

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Reckless driving by SLTB bus driver caught on camera

