No-confidence motion to be moved next week

April 28, 2022   11:50 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB) says that the no-confidence motion against the government will be tabled in Parliament before May 4.

SJB Member of Parliament Ashoka Abeysinghe said he believes that they have so far received around 125 signatures from MPs for the motion.

He added that they have made requests to the group of 11 political parties and the 10 backbencher MPs who became independent, in this regard. 

“Let’s see whether they sign this. They will not be able to go back to the village without signing this no-confidence motion.” 

“We will hand over the no-confidence motion before May 4 with the required number of signatures,”  he said. 

