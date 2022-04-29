President to meet leaders of constituent parties

President to meet leaders of constituent parties

April 29, 2022   07:37 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to meet the leaders of constituent political parties of the government this morning (April 29).

The audience will take place at 10.30 a.m. at the President’s House in Colombo.

The focus of the meeting is likely to fall on the establishment of an interim all-party government. Accordingly, suggestions of party leaders will be sought on the matter.

However, the representatives of the 11 political parties that withdrew from the government and became independent in the parliament will meet the President separately today.

According to SLFP’s general secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, the President has agreed to convene a separate meeting with them.

