Tense situation outside Temple Trees

April 29, 2022   12:53 pm

A tense situation is reported near amidst the protest staged in front of the Temple Trees today (April 29).

As per reports, the placards displayed on the buses parked for several days in the proximity of the Temple Trees and makeshift tents were removed by the police this morning.

After a heated argument between the law enforcement authorities and the protesters escalated, an injured protester was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. The police are accused of assaulting the protester.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers lodged a complaint with the Kollupitiya Police against parking of buses blocking the pavement and playing of Pirith chanting at the Temple Trees using loudspeakers to drown the voices of the protesters.

Amidst these developments, the health officials of Red Cross Society have instructed one of the protesters, who was on a hunger strike in front of the Temple Trees, to call of the campaign. He was hospitalized as his health condition has deteriorated.

